The news comes from Meridiem Games. This company is dedicated to distributing different video games in Spain. According to a tweet from its official account, the remake of Silent Hill 2 will be available in physical format and will be released in 2024. Although the exact date is still a mystery.

Another detail they released was that the game currently only has English and Japanese dubbing. For now there is no confirmed language, such as Latin Spanish or Castilian. They will likely just add subtitles in other languages ​​once it is released.

This announcement from Meridiem Games is not the only one that could indicate the proximity of Silent Hill 2 Remake. In fact, in recent days, several stores, such as Amazon and GameStop, began to open pre-sales of the title. They probably already told you that there will be an announcement soon and they want to have purchases open as soon as possible.

What do we know about the Silent Hill 2 remake?

The remake of Silent Hill 2 is developed by Bloober Team. This team is responsible for games like The Medium and Layers of Fearso they have experience with horror. They also have the support of some of the experts who worked on the original delivery.

Source: Konami – Bloober Team

At the time of its release, the remake will be exclusive to PlayStation 5 and PC. However, this exclusivity will be temporary and after a year it could reach Xbox family consoles. Let’s hope that Konami and Bloober Team give us new news and glimpses of its gameplay very soon.

