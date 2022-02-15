Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Abu Dhabi Media, the leading public media services company in the United Arab Emirates, announced the termination of the contract with “MediaSat”, one of the Choueiri Group companies, to return the exclusive rights to advertising sales services in the entertainment field to Abu Dhabi TV Channels Network, Radio and Publishing. and digital platforms to Abu Dhabi Media from February 2022.

Abu Dhabi Media will work closely and directly with all of its clients, including the most important brands, marketing and advertising companies, and buyers of advertising and digital media, which will be reflected in meeting the requirements of partners and commercial stakeholders.

Abdul Rahim Al-Bateeh Al Nuaimi, Acting Director General of Abu Dhabi Media, said: “The media and advertising marketing sector is witnessing rapid changes, especially with regard to advertisers’ tendency to focus on social and digital media platforms due to the public’s demand for them. Therefore, we seek to move faster to meet market trends by providing integrated solutions through All of our radio, TV and digital applications platforms, and we have confidence in the Abu Dhabi Media team to meet the requirements of advertisers in line with our commercial strategy.”

Abu Dhabi Media thanked MediaSat for its cooperation during the last period, and confirmed its continued focus on providing attractive interactive content across its various platforms, in line with the aspirations and interests of the public, and providing brands and advertisers with excellent opportunities to reach the largest audience base.

Abu Dhabi Media will continue the process of innovation and development in the content industry, which will reflect positively on the position of the leading company and provide the best services. These operational improvements will contribute to strengthening Abu Dhabi Media’s position by providing the best ways to reach the audience.

Abu Dhabi Media had launched its strategy in the year 2020 aimed at producing distinguished content that meets the aspirations and interests of the public, developing digital content, expanding business partnerships across the Middle East and North Africa, and empowering national talent.