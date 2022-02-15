By: Giuliana Castillo/URPI-LR

the mexican singer Kalimba It was presented this February 14 at the concert Love under the stars. Her appearance on stage was with the theme Déjame. Between applause and the uproar of the public, the interpreter pointed out that our country was his second home. “I missed you, Peru,” he exclaimed loudly

The artist was one of the most anticipated of the night Due to this, the attendees chanted his name in the hope that it would come out soon and it did.

The former member of OV7 gave away a preview of “No sense”, his new success together with Anna Carina Copello, a ballad fused with urban rhythms. The theme was written with the Peruvian interpreter.

“Thank you Peru for what you did in 2014, I love you deeply,” Kalimba exclaimed, referring to the year he participated as a jury in the La Voz program when he lived for several months in our country.

The Mexican artist dedicated the song Estrellas rotos to Peru, as he said, inspired by the time he lived in national territory and where he felt comfortable after the scandal experienced in his native Mexico.

“Soon he came back with a complete show”, Kalimba said goodbye to the audience present who did not stop applauding him.