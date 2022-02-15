from



The updates on the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday 15 February

Starting today, the obligation of an anti-Covid Super Green pass in the workplace for over-50s. A study shows that variants do not pierce vaccines. A flop yesterday the no-vax protest in Rome. Victory, however, of the demonstrators in Canada, with Ontario abolishing the pass. Prime Minister Trudeau declared a national public emergency to put an end to the protests. Meanwhile, in our country, the case curve is decreasing by 30% per week.

The latest bulletin relating to Monday 14 February records – in fact – 28,630 new cases and 281 deaths, with a positive rate of 10%.

9.09 am – The WHO Europe alarm: 25 thousand deaths in the last 7 days alone in the Old Continent



Throughout the European region ofWHO to date we have recorded over 165 million cases of Covid, 1.8 million people have lost their lives and there have been 25 thousand deaths in the last week alone. Health systems are being put to the test, also because cases among health workers increase from 30 thousand at the end of 2021 to 50 thousand registered in January. To take stock of the director of WHO Europe, Hans Kluge. Today our attention to the East of the WHO European region – she warns -. In the past two weeks, cases have more than doubled in six countries in this part of the region (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, the Russian Federation and Ukraine). As anticipated, the Omicron wave is moving east: ten states have now detected this variant. See also Somerville: details and changes of the sci-fi action adventure inspired by Another World

9 am – Melons: Surreal the obligation of Ffp2 for children



Among the government’s anti-Covid regulations there are some surreal things, such as the obligation of Ffp2 masks for children: there are no Ffp2 masks for children. We have a government that forces us to put in devices that don’t exist and they say we must be trusted, he said Giorgia Meloni to Rtl 102.5. The leader of FdI had – already – announced that she had not vaccinated her daughter.





8.46 am – Djokovic: In order not to get vaccinated, I am also willing to skip Wimbledon and the French Open



Yes, this is the price I am willing to pay. Novak Djokovicnumber one tennis player in the world, does not retreat and in an interview with Bbc (here) declares that he would rather not take part in the next tournaments rather than be forced to get a vaccine against Covid. And therefore he would be willing to sacrifice his participation in Wimbledon and the French Open. The 20-time Grand Slam winner was expelled from Australia last month after the government canceled his visa for not getting vaccinated. See also The stigma of obesity: how important are words and (pre) judgments

8.38 am – THE POINT ABOUT VACCINES: 132,287,417 administrations in Italy, 36.3 million third doses



I am 132,287,417 the vaccine doses

administered so far in Italy, 99.2% of those delivered (equal to 133,299,163). The people who have completed the cycle are 47,883,190 (88.66% of the population over 12), as emerges from the bulletin on the progress of the vaccination campaign, updated at 06.41 today. Then, 36,306,002 additional / booster doses were administered to 85.39% of the potentially affected population, who completed the vaccination cycle for at least four months. 49,203,300 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine (91.10% of those over 12). As for the 5-11 year old audience, 1,321,777 subjects (36.15% of the sample) received at least one dose, while 916,660 (25.05%) completed the vaccination cycle.

8.25 am – Ciciliano (Cts): The latest measures taken want to protect the unvaccinated, who risk intensive care



The latest public health measures adopted go precisely in the direction of the protection of unvaccinated subjects since it is precisely citizens without any protection who are most exposed to the danger of ending up in intensive care and, unfortunately, of dying. The Higher Institute of Health tells us that the risk of death of unvaccinated people is 23 times higher than that of people who have completed the cycle with the booster dose, the booster. Thus, in an interview with the Corriere della Sera, Fabio Ciciliano, member of the Technical-Scientific Committee, encouraging latecomers to comply. On the possible abolition of the use of the mask even indoors Ciciliano warns him: Even if the numbers are turning for the best, I remember that we are still in full pandemic with a viral circulation still very high. We are just below the thousand cases per 100 thousand inhabitants in seven days. We have to wait some time before looking into the distance. See also The environment that suffers makes us feel bad too