Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

On Saturday morning, the activities of the 20th session of the International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition 2023 will start, organized by the Emirates Falconers Club, from September 2 to 8 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center, under the slogan “Sustainability and Heritage … with a renewed spirit.”

And waiting for the audience of the largest event of its kind in the Middle East and Africa, a distinguished package of the most beautiful live shows in the show arena, where the exceptional reviews of birds, greyhounds, police dogs, horses, camels, and many animals that can only be seen in the exhibition through 7 days of adventure, fun and rare shows.

The activities of the show arena are at the forefront of the celebration of the 20th session of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition, in addition to the most beautiful and interesting heritage musical and sports performances. The live show will be presented by the Zabian Equestrian Club and Sports Academy, Abu Dhabi Police and Police Dogs, Bou Theeb Academy, Emirates Zoo Resort and Park, Caper Stables, Mamlouk Shooting Company.

Many interesting activities are held in the show arena, foremost of which is the Arabian Saluki Beauty Competition organized by the Emirates Falconers Club and the Arab Saluki Center, the Arabian Camel Auction in cooperation with the Advanced Scientific Group, and interesting heritage shows organized by the Emirates Arabian Horse Association, in addition to a joint show by the International Kennel Club. From different breeds to learn about their types, performance and fitness.

In the performance arena, the art of fencing with a sword on horseback, a show of shooting and picking stakes, archery with a traditional bow and arrow, archery with a traditional bow and arrow from horseback, is shown in cooperation with Caper Stables and Mamlouk Shooting Company, and a presentation of the traditional Emirati performance of horses to the melodies of poetry, and a melody Arabian and authentic Emirati art presented by the Emirates Arabian Horse Association.

The Emirates Arabian Horse Association presents the traditional Emirati show competitions for horses, within the framework of encouraging national cadres and involving them in championships and shows for the beauty of Arabian horses locally and internationally. The Emirati Exhibitor Competition is the first competition of its kind among Emirati exhibitors, where each participant displays his horse inside the show arena wearing Emirati dress. A specialized committee will evaluate his performance during the show and his skills in highlighting the aesthetics and movement of the participating horses, taking into account the good treatment of the horse.

The traditional Omani horse show is considered a distinctive folk art, which includes the entrance of male and female knights with horses and greetings, the humbel and transformation segment, the running of decency and the horse show segment, with a wonderful and harmonious performance between the cavalry and horses. This show reflects the rich heritage of the Sultanate, and is considered one of the most wonderful shows that can be seen in various exhibitions and events.

The events witness traditional Indian dances, such as classical and folk dance, and the dancers present wonderful performance movements in their beautiful Indian traditional clothes. This paragraph is an important and unique opportunity to learn about Indian culture, its richness and diversity.

It includes a show by a group of talented drummers playing different types of African drums. The show is led by a professional leader who interacts with the band members in a fun and harmonious way, who beat drums with interesting rhythms, and perform traditional dances, motivating the audience to interact with them in an enthusiastic way.

The Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition is not satisfied with providing fun and practicing this authentic hobby for children only, but also makes sure that the pony riding event is an educational and educational experience for family members for whom this beloved creature is a permanent friend. And all this in a safe environment under the supervision of expert trainers in the live show arena.

Shooting a bow and arrow requires focus, strength and determination, as the UAE Bow and Arrow Federation presents this activity at the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition for professionals and amateurs alike. The art of archery with a traditional bow and arrow requires the skill of harmony and coordination between body and mind. It is not only a challenging sport, but also an art form that helps to gain etiquette skills and maintain calm and focus. Archery is also a workout for the mind and body.

Caper and Mamlouk Shooting Stables offer a unique model in equestrian and archery practice, which includes the use of the traditional bow and arrow from horseback.

Historical European Martial Arts HEMA or Historical Islamic Martial Arts HIMA are martial arts that have been forgotten with the passage of time, and which can now be revived by historical manuscripts or other documentary sources. Most of these arts are fought with historical weapons such as Sabers, Swords and other replicas, which have been carefully recreated from special modern materials to ensure the safety of the players. This sport has many championships that are held all over the world on a large scale as a unique cultural development.

Unusual security protection and prevention tasks assigned by the Abu Dhabi Police to horses and police dogs through the qualification of highly experienced human cadres to supervise the cavalry and K9 units, which are pleased to provide the audience of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition with unforgettable observations about the interventions of these units to enhance the maintenance of safety through the use of the capabilities of animals It may be comparable to many of the latest technology technologies.

With the aim of achieving effective and meaningful community outreach, the Gymkhana event will be organized for children of determination, in cooperation between the Dhabyan Equestrian Club, the Sports Academy, and Kulluna with People of Determination (AWPOD).

The Abu Dhabi Hunting Exhibition is always keen to stimulate community interaction for people of determination, to ensure their inclusion in society and to raise awareness of their rights. It is also keen to discover their creativity and encourage them to express their ideas and interests, advance their aspirations and realize their dreams as a pillar of development and progress everywhere.

For this purpose, many special activities have been designed for them and their families, and the opportunity to meet with community support groups and consult with them about their valuable services through an appropriate platform, in addition to providing comprehensive and meaningful activities for children of determination with the aim of engaging and integrating them into society.

Presentations will also be given by professionals on the benefits of equine-assisted therapy for people of determination, as they are rehabilitated to adapt and participate in practical life.

An interesting show featuring a variety of beautiful birds from different countries around the world. The show is presented by an experienced trainer who interacts with the birds in a fun and enjoyable way, as the birds fly in amazing formations and movements, perform exciting tricks, and interact with the audience. The show is a great edutainment experience for all age groups, and an ideal opportunity to learn more about the different types of birds and their habits.