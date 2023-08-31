The last few days have been quite important for the MotoGP rider market. First Johann Zarco announced his farewell to Ducati and Prima Pramac Racing at the end of the season, preferring to join the Honda LCR with a two-year contract starting from 2024. Then it was Marco Bezzecchi’s turn to define his future, with the Rimini who extended his relationship with the Mooney VR46 by a year, preferring stability inside the garage to the saddle of a factory version Ducati.

Considering that these were the two main candidates for the second Desmosedici GP factory inside the Pramac box, now Paolo Campinoti and Ducati find themselves having to study the alternatives. And since Sunday at the Red Bull Ring it had already seemed quite clear that the one bearing the name of Franco Morbidelli was the most realistic.

The Italian rider is looking for a saddle after Yamaha preferred Alex Rins for him for next year and in the past he has already shown that he has everything to compete at the top in MotoGP: in 2020 he won 3 GPs and was vice-champion . Then between the injuries and the technical crisis of the M1 he got lost, but in Borgo Panigale they seem convinced that he can still have his say on the right bike.

As soon as he arrived in Barcelona, ​​where the Catalan Grand Prix is ​​being held this weekend, Franco had to answer questions about his future and when asked if announcements related to his arrival at Pramac should be expected soon, he was very cautious. while revealing a certain optimism.

Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha Factory Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“The vacancies are filling up, so going by exclusion someone will go and get certain bikes. But it’s not the time to say anything yet, because nothing is certain yet. So that’s all I’m going to say,” he said Frank.

Being classmates at the VR46 Riders Academy, Frankie was asked if he was surprised that Bezzecchi decided to give up a factory bike in order to stay another year at Mooney VR46.

“Marco feels very good within the team, he has a great work group around him. He is surrounded by great people. I know the people who are part of that team and I know how the riders are treated within it, so It doesn’t surprise me that he wanted to stay. That’s what he chose, I can’t be on his mind. We all have a different mentality. That was his choice,” he concluded.