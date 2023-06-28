The Environment Agency in Abu Dhabi stated that it is studying the effects of water desalination plants in the port on the marine environment, in cooperation with the biodiversity sector, noting that the past few decades have witnessed an increase in the number of water desalination plants worldwide.

She mentioned that there are about 200 desalination plants in 150 countries, 50% of which are in West Asia, pointing out that there are more than 20 desalination plants in Abu Dhabi.

She said that the results of the Marine Water Quality Monitoring Program 2021 showed an improvement in the quality of marine water, pointing out that the microbial index values ​​reached a score of 100 in all locations, achieving public health standards for swimming and other recreational activities, while the sediment index values ​​reached a good degree (90.4%). ) on most sites.

The authority stated, “in the summary annual report on marine water quality,” that desalination plants, during the desalination process to provide drinking water, discharge a huge amount of highly saline water and chemicals into the marine environment, which affects the marine environment and its biodiversity in ways. several.

The Authority indicated that the current project aims to study the impact of desalination plants on the marine environment, including marine water quality, habitats, and biodiversity to prevent and mitigate impacts using scientific methods and modern technology.

She pointed out that the first comprehensive survey was completed in December 2021, and included marine water quality, phytoplankton and zooplankton, fish eggs and larvae, large benthic organisms, habitats, and seagrass distribution.

Sustainability of water resources

The Environment Agency in Abu Dhabi confirmed that the emirate relies in the current situation on water desalination by 100% of its drinking water needs, noting the increasing use of recycled water, but it confirmed that it is still an insufficiently exploited resource, and the rate of groundwater extraction is rising at a rate exceeding Natural trophic rates, leading to water depletion and salinity increase.

The authority stressed the importance of developing sustainable management practices for water resources, which is considered one of the most important natural resources in light of the rapid social and economic prosperity in the emirate, pointing out that it has developed an integrated plan for managing water resources that includes governance and technical solutions that aim to improve the management of water resources. The plan includes Three main water resources, and the consumption rate for each category is estimated at 61% groundwater, 30% desalinated water, and 9% recycled water.