Four merchants from Aguascalientes disappear when they were returning of zacatecas to have worked

Among the missing youth there is a 16-year-old minor named José de Jesús Soto, who was accompanied by Edilberto Ortega Acosta, 32; Omar Guadalupe Rojas Salazar, 29 years old, and Luis Gerardo Hermosillo Vargas, 34 years old.

the four men They traveled to Zacatecas every week to sell merchandise, according to what Mayra Ortega Acosta, Edilberto’s sister, told El Heraldo Aguascalientes.

On Tuesday, June 20, the men left for the neighboring state in a 1977 Ford pickup truck, sky blue and white.

When they returned, Edibelrto contacted his sister to let her know that they were in Trancoso, Zacatecas and that they were on their way back. Several hours passed and at 11:00 p.m. They tried again to contact them but the cell phones were turned off.

Edilberto’s relatives filed a disappearance complaint in Zacatecas, for which the State Prosecutor’s Office issued a search file.

While in Aguascalientes the disappearance of Omar Guadalupe Rojas Salazar was reported.

