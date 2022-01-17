The Court of Cassation in Abu Dhabi upheld the death sentence of an Emirati young man, for having committed the crime of premeditated and premeditated murder of his father. He sustained injuries that cost his life, and deliberately damaged his brother’s car, by crashing it into his vehicle to prevent him from helping his father.

According to the facts of the case, the accused was constantly asking for money from his father, and beating him in order to get money, while the father sometimes gave him, and prevented him others, knowing that the accused used that money to buy psychotropic substances, and he was previously sentenced in a drug abuse case , where he was deposited for drug addiction treatment in one of the therapeutic clinics.

On the day of the incident, the accused lured his father to the courtyard of the house, on the pretext of talking to him, and as soon as he approached him with an appropriate distance, he stabbed him 36 times with a sharp scalpel in different parts of his body, and when the accused’s brother saw the incident from the balcony of his room, he rushed to the hall of the house, He tried to transport his father in his car to aid him, but the accused rammed his car, his brother’s car until it became unable to move, while the second brother, who was outside, informed the police after hearing the sound of his father’s screams, while talking to him on the mobile phone, and a brother also attended. The victim was taken to the hospital, but he was already dead.

The Public Prosecution had referred the accused to the Criminal Court, on charges of premeditated and premeditated murder, and the accusation of deliberately damaging his brother’s vehicle by hitting it with his vehicle, knowing that the victim was inside, in order to prevent him from being rescued and completing the crime, in addition to accusing him of using psychotropic substances in other than authorized cases. legally.

In its pleading before the court, the Public Prosecution demanded the imposition of the maximum penalty on the accused, and considered the fact that the victim was the father of the accused an aggravating factor for the penalty, so the court issued its death sentence, after the blood parents insisted on seeking retribution.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

