After the one launched to the top three teams, Zak Brown fire another missile. This time he is aiming for the biggest target, the FIA, in his opinion unable to stop the hunger for power of some teams (Mercedes, Red Bull and Ferrari), which would have too heavy an influence in the drafting of the regulations.

“It is clear that some rules and their management are not acceptable the current state. They have been exploited by the teams for a competitive advantage. Some teams have too much power, a power that must be reduced. We have a significant role in the drafting of regulations and in the governance of Formula 1. This influence of the top teams, however, is not always driven by what is best for the sport.Brown wrote on the McLaren website. “Yes, teams should be consulted and their perspectives considered, particularly on long-term strategic issues. But at times it seemed that Formula 1 is ruled by a few teams. Let’s not forget that the teams contributed to the regulation oddities. It is the teams that wanted to avoid finishing races under a Safety Car at all costs. They are the ones who voted for many of the rules they complained about, and who used the team radio posting with the race director to try to influence penalties and race outcomes. Abu Dhabi was not an uplifting spectacle for F1. It felt like a pantomime, not the pinnacle of a sport. I am confident that we will see more leadership from the FIA ​​and F1, and that collectively as the custodians of the sport we will focus on the evolution of the discipline, without shirking responsibility when we have to make difficult decisions“.

The Californian, who therefore hopes stronger positions than the FIA ​​and F1 and a reduced power of individual teams, in the same letter he lashed out against the top teams for other reasons as well. Brown in fact thinks that Mercedes, Red Bull and Ferrari would be using the Sprint Race to undermine the limits of the budget cap.