Lithuania (Union)

The rising champion Mansour Al Mansouri on the Abu Dhabi boat 36 achieved the best time, through the best time qualifiers, which was held this evening, “Saturday”, as part of the activities of the second round of the Formula 2 World Championship, currently being held in the Lithuanian city of Kopkis, after he scored a time and amount 39:568 seconds on the 1,660-meter race course, outperforming all participating boats, through the qualifying rounds, while the Sharjah 17 boat, led by Sami Sileo, came in second with a time of 39:808 seconds, and thirdly, the Monaco 74, led by Giacomo Sacchi, with a time of 40 second, while the Abu Dhabi 1 boat led by Rashid Al Qamzi achieved seventh place, after bad luck, during the second qualifying competitions of the race.

The speed qualifiers witnessed three stages, through which Al-Mansoori qualified in each qualifier until the final qualifier, which saw the qualification of six boats, through which Al-Mansoori emerged with strength, to be the first in the main race of the tour, scheduled for tomorrow “Sunday”.