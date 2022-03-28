CR Monday, 28 March 2022, 18:16



Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, who still owns Chelsea, and members of the Ukrainian delegation to the peace negotiations suffered symptoms of suspected poisoning, including swollen eyes, constant and painful tearing, and peeling skin on the face and hands, after a meeting held in kyiv earlier this month, according to ‘The Wall Street Journal’ and ‘Bellingcat’.

Abramóvich and the members of the Ukrainian team who were affected have improved since then and their lives are not in danger, according to sources cited by the prestigious American media. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who recently met with the owner of the current European champion and Real Madrid’s next rival in the Champions League quarterfinals, has not been affected, according to the presidential office.

A person close to Abramóvich, who negotiated between the sides in the early stages of the negotiations, said he did not know who could have been to blame for the poisoning. However, the sources cited by the American newspaper blame the most radical wing of Russian power, which, they say, sought to sabotage the negotiations to end the war.

Likewise, ‘Bellingcat’, a publication specializing in security and intelligence affairs, has reported that at least three members of the delegation attending the peace talks between Ukraine and Russia on the night of March 3 to 4, 2022 experienced symptoms compatible with poisoning with a chemical, biological agent or even an attack with electromagnetic radiation.