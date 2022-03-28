After the first 12 episodes of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, many were looking forward to the arrival of the following chapters on Netflix. After the premiere of a trailer last week, fans pointed out that the new chapters of the anime would be released on April 1, according to a rumor that circulated on the internet a few days ago. However, this will not be the case, and fans will have to wait a long time to see Jolyne and company again.

Through an official event in Japan, it has been confirmed that the next 12 episodes of the anime Stone Ocean Coming to Netflix sometime in fall 2022. Along with this, a new trailer was shared.

Similarly, a new anime poster has been revealed.

At the moment it is unknown when the new episodes of the anime will be broadcast in Japan, but it will probably be until after its premiere on Netflix. This is information that has angered and saddened fans. Not only will the wait be extremely long, but this is likely to repeat itself for the third round of episodes.

The 12 new chapters of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, which cover from episode 13 to 24, will premiere on Netflix internationally sometime in the fall of this year. On related topics, Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure All Star is back. Similarly, these are the five best-rated chapters of the anime.

This is sad news. Not only has Netflix eliminated Jojo’s Fridays, but waiting almost a year to see 12 new episodes is something that no one has liked. Stone Ocean it’s one of my favorite parts, and it’s a shame that the streaming company is ruining the anime experience. At least I want to believe that this will prevent the crunch at David Productions.

