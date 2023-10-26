About 80 FBI agents are helping authorities search for Robert Card, the main suspect in the two shootings that claimed the lives of 18 people in the US town of Lewiston, Maine, on Wednesday night, said Republican Senator Susan Collins at a press conference.

Meanwhile, The New York Times reports police presence at suspect’s family farmin the town of Bowdoin, where four loud bangs that did not sound like gunshots were heard.

The suspect’s sister-in-law told the outlet that her family is helping agents search all the properties on their family farm.

The agents have closed the road. It is believed that The suspect, a 40-year-old reserve soldier, is armed and dangerousso the local population has been asked to follow the order to take shelter and that is why classes in schools have been suspended this Thursday.

Robert Card, 40, is the suspect in the mass shooting at a bowling alley and a bar.

Card faces for now eight counts of murderbecause that is the number of victims already identified, but it is expected that the number of charges equals the number of deaths.

The possible perpetrator’s vehicle was located on Wednesday in Lisbon, about 12 kilometers from Lewiston, near a pier.

Its about deadliest shooting the United States has faced so far this year. The events occurred around 6:56 pm local time on Wednesday in a bowling alley and a restaurant in the city, the second largest in the state, with nearly 40,000 inhabitants. Seven people died at the bowling alley, eight at the restaurant and another three after being taken to hospital.

