Training of the Colombian National Team.
Vanexa Romero/ El Tiempo
The refereeing bodies for the following days were known.
The Colombian National Team undefeated in the qualifiers for the 2026 North American World Cup and in November they will have the dispute on dates 5 and 6, which will be against Brazil and Paraguay.
The referees
On date 5 of the qualifiers, Colombia will host Brazil in Barranquilla, which has just lost against Uruguay.
For this match against the Brazilians in Colombian territory, Conmebol defined the referee shortlist and it will be led by the Uruguayans Andres Matonte (referee), Nicolás Tarán (assistant 1), Martín Soppi (assistant 2), Mathias de Armas (fourth), Leodán González (VAR) and Richard Trinidad (AVAR).
Likewise, for the match against Paraguay on date 6, which will be in Asunción, he will be directing a Venezuelan shortlist that is commanded by the central judge. Jesus Valenzuelawho already whistled for the Colombian team in these Qualifiers, against Chile in Santiago.
Valenzuela will be assisted by Jorge Urrego (assistant 1), Alberto Ponte (assistant 2), Yender Herrera (fourth), Juan Soto (VAR) and Carlos López (AVAR).
