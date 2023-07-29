Join the WhatsApp channel of La República

Abel Lobaton He was recently a guest on the show ‘Send who sends’ next to María Pía, Mario Hart and ‘Carlota’. The former soccer player was asked about Melissa Klug’s harsh comment after she called him “huachafo” in front of the cameras for mispronouncing the name of her common daughter Samahara. “What can I tell her? I can’t answer her because she is the mother of my daughter and I respect her. She is a pregnant woman, she is expecting a beautiful girl and I already congratulated her,” said the ex-partner of the ‘White from Chucuito’.

However, Mario Hart interrupted him and added that he was not responding to Melissa Klüg because he was a ‘huachafo’. Given this, Abel Lobatón did not remain silent and replied to the pilot: “He thinks he’s chalaco because he knows La Punta”. In the same way, he added that the former member of “This is war” would have made that comment because he would be afraid that he would occupy his position in the leadership.