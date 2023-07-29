First victory for Fittipaldi

Enzo Fittipaldi after having touched it on five occasions in the magnificent setting of Spa in Belgium, he was able to celebrate for the first time in his career a victory in F2 in the Sprint Race held on the dry circuit that winds through the Ardennes forest. The Carlin driver managed his tires correctly by launching the decisive attack for victory on the penultimate of the 17 laps scheduled against Richard Verschoor who, after defending himself in the previous laps, had to give up on the Kemmel straight when he overtook the green-and-gold driver.

Third place for Theo Pourchaire, who shined in the final stages of the race, still managing to stem Dennis Hauger’s attacks. The Norwegian driver was the only MP Motorsport standard-bearer at the finish line because Jehan Daruvala had to retire in the early stages as leader of the race due to having lost the head-rest on the track, i.e. the extractable component placed to complete the cockpit to allow the pilot to lean on it with the helmet.

Daruvala’s retreat coincided with the Safety Car forced by the fact that Amaury Cordell stalled following a spin. The race seemed destined to be enlivened by rain, but the dry conditions held up right up to the checkered flag. Victor Martins, Jack Doohan, Frederik Vesti and Ayumu and Iwasa completed the points zone.

The latter two were the protagonists of a beautiful duel at the Bus Stop chicane on the last lap, with the Japanese attacking the classification leader in braking. Vesti crossed and crossed the finish line in front of the DAMS rider, taking advantage of the escape route beyond the white line. A maneuver that could end up under the crosshairs of Race Direction, but Iwasa forced Vesti to widen beyond the white line. The attack by the Red Bull youth program driver was sudden, but Iwasa stopped the car within the limits of the track. If the ranking is confirmed with Vesti seventh ahead of Iwasa Pourchaire is -7 from Vesti.