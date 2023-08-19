Amir Abdullahian, who started Thursday a one-day visit to Saudi Arabia, wrote in Persian and Arabic on the “X” platform (formerly Twitter) that the 90-minute meeting included “a frank, transparent, useful and fruitful dialogue based on the neighborhood policy.”“.

“The way to the region’s success is to strengthen dialogue and cooperation and increase development-oriented cooperation“.

And the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated on its account on the “X” platform that the Iranian minister presented with the Saudi Crown Prince relations “and future opportunities for cooperation between the two countries and ways to develop them.”“.

They also discussed the developments in the situation on the regional and international arenas, and the efforts exerted towards them“.

The Iranian news agency “IRNA” said that it was the first time that a high-ranking Iranian official met the Saudi crown prince.

At a press conference in Riyadh on Thursday, Amir Abdollahian confirmed that relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran are “taking a correct path,” and indicated that he “raised the idea of ​​conducting dialogue and regional cooperation” with his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, without providing further details..

He stressed that the meeting with bin Farhan “will be a prelude to meeting the leaders of the two countries,” without specifying a date for a visit that Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi may pay to Saudi Arabia at the invitation of King Salman.