Since time immemorial, cities have been the centers of cultural, commercial and historical exchange. However, some cities go further, defying geographic and cultural divides being located in the middle of two continents.

Although in some places the marking is more defined than in others, know unique destinations where the borders Continental clouds cloud over and converge on a city.

Istanbul, Türkiye

Istanbul, also known as İstanbul in Turkish, is the largest city in Turkey and one of the largest in Europe, according to the country’s official website.

It is divided by Bosphorus Strait in two parts, Asia and Europe. Its history and economic activity are due to its location between civilizations from the Mediterranean to the Black Sea and from Europe to Asia.

Also, as a curious fact, he affirms that it was called Byzantium and Constantinople until 1453. It was the capital of the Eastern Roman and Ottoman Empires, but in 1923 Ankara became the capital of the Republic. It has a Muslim majority, with Christian and Jewish minorities.

It houses the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople and is considered World Heritage since 1985. It signed the Ankara Agreement in 1963 for its integration into the European Union.

It experienced population growth in the 1970s due to migration from Anatolia and became a highly visited tourist city in Europe.

Atyrau, Kazakhstan

Atyrau, formerly known as Guryev, is a city in western Kazakhstan, along the Caspian Seaoffering unique landscapes, according to the portal ‘Being a Tourist’.

Approximately 2,700 km west of Almaty, the largest city in this country, and about 350 km east of Astrakhan, Russia.

Its train station is important, which connects with different cities in Kazakhstan. The airport operates national and international routes to Istanbul, Amsterdam and Moscow.

Unique for being below sea level, in the Ural River delta, Atyrau is considered in the border between asian and european continents. Its economy is based on fishing and trade, it attracts tourists with statues, monuments, architecture, temples and squares.

suez, egypt

Egypt is mainly a country located in North Africa, although a small section, the Sinai Peninsulais considered part of Asia.

The intersection of Africa and Asia in Sinai is located at the Isthmus of Suez, where the current Suez Canal. This is one of the longest and most important navigable waterways in the world.

According to ‘National Geographic’, the idea of connect the Mediterranean with the Red Sea It began in the times of the pharaohs, but it was not until the 19th century that it was finally carried out.

This means that the Egyptian area west of the Suez Canal belongs to Africawhile the Egyptian region in Sinai is considered part of Asia.



