His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, met His Excellency Al-Madina Konakovich, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

During the meeting, they discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations in various fields that support their development efforts.

In this regard, the two ministers stressed the importance of investing in the available opportunities to enhance joint cooperation between the two countries, especially at the economic and trade levels.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed the UAE’s aspiration to strengthen its bilateral relations with the Republic of Bosnia and Herzegovina in a way that achieves the common interests of the two countries and brings good to their peoples and enhances their development efforts.

For his part, His Excellency the debtor Konakovich welcomed His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his accompanying delegation, stressing the importance of this visit in strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two countries at various levels.

The meeting was attended by Omar Saif Ghobash, Assistant Minister for Cultural Affairs and Public Diplomacy, Saeed Mubarak Al-Hajri, Assistant Minister for Economic and Commercial Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Nabila Al Shamsi, Non-Resident Ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, left Sarajevo at the end of his business visits over the course of the current week, which included a number of countries, namely Greece, Serbia, Kosovo, Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

His Highness was seen off at the airport by His Excellency Al-Madina Konakovich, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina.