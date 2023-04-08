Undoubtedly, the riddle UFO continues to amaze us, as evidence of the presence of extraterrestrial life forms continues to emerge constantly. Although it is true that some of this evidence is mere speculation, there are specialists who affirm that in less than two decades humanity will establish communication with beings from other planets.

A video has been broadcast on social media platforms in which you can see how a pilot and his companion flying in a Bechcraft King Air in the airspace of the United States, they suddenly sight an object that moves at an impressive speed without any kind of propulsion system.

The video shows how, while they are filming the clouds and zooming in from the plane, a diamond shaped object and slightly rounded in the distance, it quickly approaches, passes the aircraft, and then moves away.

What is striking about the object is that it does not produce any audible sound, and appears to float without being propelled by any rocket or propulsion device.

If the images are examined in detail, it can be seen that the object performs a maneuver in a matter of seconds, making a turn as if it were trying to avoid the aircraft.

The recording was made by an internationally renowned model, who was traveling on the plane with the pilot when they spotted this inexplicable phenomenon.

Just a few weeks ago, the US Pentagon revealed that an alien mothership could be deploying small probes to study our solar system.

The hypothesis suggests that the ship could be equipped with probes similar to “dandelion seeds” that are separated from the mother ship by the gravitational force of the sun or by their own maneuvering abilities. These probes have a scanning function and, being so small, could reach Earth without being detected by telescopes, since they do not reflect enough sunlight.

