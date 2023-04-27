His Excellency Nikos Christodoulides, President of the Republic of Cyprus, received His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, in the presence of His Excellency Dr. Constantinos Kompos, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cyprus, within the framework of his working visit to Nicosia.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan conveyed to His Excellency, during the meeting, the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” and his wishes for the Republic of Cyprus and its people for progress and prosperity. He also conveyed to His Excellency his congratulations on his appointment as President of the Republic of Cyprus.

His Excellency conveyed his greetings to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, and his wishes for the UAE to continue progress and advancement.

During the meeting, they discussed the strategic relations between the UAE and the Republic of Cyprus, and ways to enhance joint cooperation mechanisms in all fields, including economic, trade and investment, to serve the common interests of the two friendly countries and their peoples.

His Excellency Nikos Christodoulides and His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed the strength and durability of the UAE-Cypriot relations and their keenness to deepen bilateral cooperation and strategic partnership between the two countries to serve their development goals and support their aspirations to achieve sustainable economic growth.

The discussions of the two sides also dealt with joint cooperation within the framework of international organizations, and the exchange of visions on the situation in the region and regional and global developments in addition to developments in the situation in Sudan. political crisis.

They reviewed the efforts of the two countries in evacuating nationals of many countries from Sudan, and stressed the importance of ensuring the protection of civilians and accelerating the humanitarian response to the brotherly Sudanese people.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan praised the growing and prosperous relations between the UAE and the Republic of Cyprus, stressing that the two friendly countries have an ambitious vision to advance their strategic relations towards broader horizons of cooperation and partnership in all sectors, which brings prosperity and prosperity to their peoples.

For his part, His Excellency Nikos Christodoulides expressed his country’s aspiration to strengthen relations of cooperation and partnership with the UAE, praising the outstanding development achievements achieved by the country at various levels.

The meeting was attended by Sultan Ahmed Ghanim Al Suwaidi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Cyprus.