It is 11.5% above the pre-pandemic level of February 2020, but 2% below the high point of the historical series

The services sector grew 1.1% in February compared to January – in a seasonally adjusted comparison. O IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) released the result this Thursday (27.Apr.2023). Here’s the full of the presentation (3 MB).

The high recorded in February was the biggest for the month since 2021, when it rose 3.2%. The sector returned to expansion after having fallen 3% in January.

The sector is 11.5% above the pre-pandemic level of February 2020, but 2% below the highest point of the historical series in December 2022.

Compared to February 2022, the volume of services rose 5.4%, the 24th positive rate in a row.

The sector accumulates a high of 5.7% in the 1st bimester. In 12 months, growth decelerated from 8% in January to 7.8% in February. This is also the lowest result since September 2021, when it registered +6.8%.

According to the IBGE, there was growth in 3 of the 5 activities surveyed in February compared to January:

Transport sector (+2.3%);

Information and communication services (+1.6%);

Other services (+0.7%).

Professional, administrative and complementary services (-1%) and services provided to families (-0.7%) fell in the month.