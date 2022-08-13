H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Chairman of the Education and Human Resources Council, directed all educational institutions in the country, including government and private at all stages, from early education to higher education, to intensify efforts to enhance national identity, Emirati culture, positive values ​​and the Arabic language among Students, and ensuring their integration with curricula, educational programs, teaching methods, activities, events and initiatives carried out by institutions, stressing that the preservation and promotion of national identity, Emirati culture and the Arabic language are among the most important priorities of the leadership in the UAE.

His Highness said that the country’s national history is full of achievements, experiences and success stories that can enrich students’ knowledge, and provide them with lessons, positive values, skills and wisdom in making decisions to be leaders for the future and effective elements in Emirati society.

His Highness pointed out the importance of benefiting from the experiences and expertise of prominent national figures who have awareness of the history of the UAE and knowledge of the Emirati identity, culture, customs, traditions and positive values, and to highlight their role in preparing a generation that carries the flag, adheres to the identity and participates in shaping the future of the nation.

He stressed the role of all members of society, educators and media professionals in confronting ideas that seek to destroy the family entity, and promote practices that are outside the community’s approach, and lead to the deterioration of its interdependence and distort the emergence of new generations, thus proposing social patterns that violate normal human instinct and lead to the deterioration of morals and established values.

This came during a meeting of the Education and Human Resources Council, which was held via remote visual communication technology, during which Her Excellency Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, reviewed the national framework for Emirati cultural activities in schools, which includes a set of school policies and standards for Emirati cultural activities that integrate with academic curricula. The framework aims to develop, preserve and enhance the Emirati national identity, cultural values ​​and positive traits among students through a series of activities, competitions, events, trips and workshops that students will participate in during and outside school hours, organized in coordination with all concerned authorities.

Her Excellency Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi indicated that the framework targets various topics in the Emirati heritage, including traditions, values, social activities, Arabic language, local expressions, folk arts and traditional sports, in addition to promoting knowledge and awareness of the country’s geography, arts and Emirati literature, and some successful experiences in the country’s history.

Her Excellency, in her capacity as President of Zayed University, reviewed the latest developments in the implementation of the university’s strategic plan, including the main achievements since the launch of the College of Interdisciplinary Studies last year. in the labor market.

Her Excellency touched on the most prominent statistics and achievements of the college, including the successful experiences of students working on strategic programs with key partners from the public and private sectors during their studies, and reviewed the aspirations and plans of the university to expand programs in the future and the number of students enrolled in the college during the coming period. For her part, Her Excellency Sarah bint Youssef Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Foundation for School Education, reviewed the Foundation’s priorities during the next academic year, clarifying the priorities, programs and projects that will serve all partners in public education, including students, cadres, parents and society. Her Excellency touched on the Foundation’s priorities, which revolve around improving students’ educational outcomes, developing their skills, coordinating and cooperating closely with teachers, school leaders and parents, and enabling the effectiveness of the school environment for students.

Her Excellency also emphasized that raising the level of awareness and knowledge of Emirati identity and culture among students is one of the Foundation’s most important priorities, as it is being worked on in coordination with all concerned authorities by designing classroom and extracurricular activities and programs for students throughout the academic year. The meeting was attended by Dr. Ahmed bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Education, Sarah Awad Issa Muslim, Minister of State for Early Education, Dr. Abdulrahman bin Abdulmanan Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, and Shamma bint Suhail bin Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, Secretary General of the Council, and His Excellency Jassim Mohammed Buatabah Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Department of Finance – Abu Dhabi, Dr. Abdullah Mohammed Al Karam, Director General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority – Dubai, and Dr. Muhadtha Yahya Al Hashimi, Head of the Special Education Authority – Sharjah.