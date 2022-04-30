Abu Dhabi (WAM)

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received Rashid Meredov, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

During the meeting, which was held in Abu Dhabi, they discussed friendship and joint cooperation, and ways to enhance them in all fields, in order to achieve the mutual interests of the two friendly countries and their peoples.

Abdullah bin Zayed in the future, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan (WAM)

His Highness and Rashid Meredov also exchanged views on the latest developments at the regional and international levels, and discussed a number of issues of common interest.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed the visit of His Excellency Rashid Meredov, and conveyed the congratulations of the rational state leadership to Turkmenistan, the leadership, government and people on the occasion of the approaching Eid Al-Fitr. His Highness also emphasized the distinguished Emirati-Turkmen relations and the promising opportunities for growth and development between the two friendly countries.

Abdullah bin Zayed in an interview with Rashid Meredov

For his part, His Excellency Rashid Meredov congratulated the UAE leadership, government and people on the occasion of the approaching Eid Al-Fitr, expressing his wishes for the country continued prosperity and prosperity. His Excellency affirmed his country’s keenness to strengthen relations of joint cooperation with the UAE in all fields, praising the leading position that the country enjoys at the regional and international levels. The meeting was attended by Ahmed Al Hai Al Hamli, UAE Ambassador to Turkmenistan.