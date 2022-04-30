Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and Shahbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of the friendly Islamic Republic of Pakistan, discussed the historical relations that unite the UAE and Pakistan and ways to strengthen and expand their horizons to serve the common interests of the two countries and their friendly peoples in various fields, in addition to To a number of regional and international issues of common concern.

Mohamed bin Zayed receives the Prime Minister of Pakistan, in the presence of Saif bin Zayed

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, during the meeting that took place yesterday at the Beach Palace, renewed his congratulations to the State of Shahbaz Sharif on his election as Prime Minister, wishing him success in leading the friendly Islamic Republic of Pakistan towards further progress and prosperity during the coming period. His Highness and the Pakistani Prime Minister exchanged congratulations on the approaching Eid Al-Fitr and wishes for progress and development for the two friendly countries, Islamic countries and all countries of the world. His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed the historical relations that unite the two friendly countries and the valuable contributions of the Pakistani community to the successful development process of the UAE. His Highness expressed his wishes for achieving peace and stability in the region for the benefit of all, stressing that the UAE supports any step on the road to this peace based on its consistent approach to work for peace and cooperation in the region and the world.

For his part, Shahbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of the friendly Islamic Republic of Pakistan, expressed his thanks to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the warm reception and congratulations on assuming the position of Prime Minister, noting the UAE’s great support for his country in the development field. He stressed his keenness to strengthen relations with the United Arab Emirates in various fields, and to consult and exchange views with it on developments in the region and the world. The meeting was attended by H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Zayed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bawardi, Minister of State for Defense Affairs, and H.E. Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, diplomatic advisor to His Highness the President of the State, and His Excellency Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security.