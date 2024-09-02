His Excellency Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office and Chairman of the Emirates Media Council, visited the headquarters of the Arabian Radio Network in Dubai Media City. .

During his visit to the network, which is the largest radio network in the region, His Excellency inspected the advanced facilities and studios equipped with the latest smart technology media and audio and visual equipment. He was introduced to the technical and administrative departments, the network’s main headquarters and the main departments that follow it, and listened to an explanation of the various work mechanisms in it..

Positive values

His Excellency the Chairman of the National Media Office stressed that our wise leadership supports and enhances the media as a fundamental partner in development and progress, and pays great attention to developing it and enhancing its role in conveying its message to the world and keeping pace with the country’s achievements in various fields, in which it occupies the forefront of global indicators, by enabling national media institutions to keep pace with the latest global developments in this field, and in a way that ensures the provision of purposeful media content that reflects the values ​​and principles on which the UAE is based..

His Excellency added that the national media is a fundamental pillar of sustainable development, as it plays a vital role in building societies, raising awareness, enhancing national cohesion and spreading positive values, stressing the importance of continuing to adopt the latest technologies and trends in the media industry, which enhance the country’s leading position..

National cadres

His Excellency expressed his pride in the presence of a group of distinguished national cadres within the Arab Radio Network, who work diligently, actively and efficiently, and play their role in assuming responsibility and expressing the Emirati media in its most beautiful form, amidst a distinguished work team of multiple nationalities, all of whom work in harmony and accomplish their work with the spirit of one team and in the best possible way..

His Excellency added: We are working to prepare a new generation of Emirati media professionals who are characterized by professionalism, development, and the ability to keep pace with the successive changes in the media industry, through the “Media Professionals” program that was recently launched by the Emirates Media Council in cooperation with the Emirati Cadres Competitiveness Council..

His Excellency the Chairman of the National Media Office praised the efforts of the Arab Radio Network in strengthening the local media system by investing in innovative technology that ensures the provision of distinguished media content, and a successful cultural, entertainment and news experience that allows access to millions of followers..

He commended the network’s efforts in supporting the growth and development of the media sector in the country, and its commitment to innovation and keeping pace with the technological progress witnessed by the media sector at the local and international levels, which is in line with the national goals and ambitions aimed at enhancing an advanced media system and consolidating the UAE’s position as a leading global media centre..

The visit of His Excellency the Chairman of the National Media Office to the Arab Radio Network in Dubai was accompanied by Her Excellency Maitha Majid Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of the Media Strategy and Policies Sector at the Emirates Media Council, where they were received by Mahmoud Al Rashid, Director General of the Network, who provided an explanation of the Network’s headquarters, which includes 41 radio and digital studios for audio and visual production, all of which rely on the latest technical devices and smart technologies that contribute to providing a distinctive media experience for the Network’s audience through its various audio and visual channels..

During his tour, His Excellency met with a number of media professionals working in the network’s radio stations, and listened to an explanation of the nature of their work and the media messages they provide that serve the community and enhance awareness of various issues. He also learned about the efforts made by the network to ensure the provision of distinguished content in line with the vision of the wise leadership in developing the media sector.