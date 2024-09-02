From the editorsi From the editors https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 02/09/2024 – 9:28

No bettor matched all six numbers in the last Mega-Sena draw (2,769), which was drawn this Saturday. As a result, the main prize has accumulated and is estimated at R$30 million for the next draw, on Tuesday, the 3rd.

But Mega-Sena is not the only Caixa lottery with an accumulated prize.

+ R$252 million in Lottery prizes were ‘forgotten’ in 2024; find out where the money goes

See below the estimated value of the prizes and the date of the next draws:

Quina

Draw on 09/02/2024

Prize estimate: R$2.7 million (accumulated)

Lotomania

Draw on 09/02/2024

Prize estimate: R$9.5 million (accumulated)

Double six

Draw on 09/02/2024

Prize estimate: R$700,000 (accumulated)

Super seven

Draw on 09/02/2024

Prize estimate: R$700,000 (accumulated)

Mega Sena

Draw on 09/03/2024

Prize estimate: R$30 million (accumulated)

Timemania

Draw on 09/03/2024

Prize estimate: R$1.2 million (accumulated)

Lucky day

Draw on 09/03/2024

Prize estimate: R$1.2 million (accumulated)

+Millionaire

Draw on 09/04/2024

Prize estimate: R$10 million (accumulated)

Independence Lotofácil

Draw on 09/09/2024

Prize estimate: R$200 million

See the probability of winning each lottery

Federal Lottery: 1 in 100,000 chance

1 in 100,000 chance Lucky Day: 1 chance in 2,629,575

1 chance in 2,629,575 Loteca: 1 chance in 2,391,485

1 chance in 2,391,485 Easy Lotto: 1 chance in 3,268,760

1 chance in 3,268,760 Super Seven: 1 chance in 10,000,000

1 chance in 10,000,000 Lotomania : 1 chance in 11,372,635

: 1 chance in 11,372,635 Double Sena: 1 chance in 15,890,700

1 chance in 15,890,700 Corner: 1 chance in 24,040,016

1 chance in 24,040,016 Timemania : 1 chance in 26,472,637

: 1 chance in 26,472,637 Mega Sena : 1 chance in 50,063,860

: 1 chance in 50,063,860 +Millionaire: 1 chance in 238,360,500

Check it out here the rules of each of the Caixa Lottery modalities.

Bets can be placed until 7pm on the day of the draw at lottery outlets across the country, on the portal CAIXA Lotteries and in the Loterias CAIXA app, in addition to CAIXA Internet Banking for the bank’s customers.

All contests are broadcast from 8pm onwards, on the CAIXA channel on YouTube.