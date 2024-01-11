Juliana Oxenford She is one of the most influential journalists on national television, which is why her departure was a bitter surprise for those who used to see her in her usual time slot on 'ATV Juliana-style news'. After her dismissal, more than one communicator referred to it, such as Magaly Medina'Peluchín' and even Phillip Butters. The latter mockingly dedicated a song to him.

What did Juliana Oxenford say about Phillip Butters?

Juliana was interviewed by Carla Chévez, who told her that butters He had dedicated a song to her—in a mocking tone—but she stated: “Well, we are talking about a person who is not a journalist, who is a lobbyist and who has all the issues… he should really do therapy. I swear that I met Phillip at RPP and it seemed amazing to me that he could put together all these problems in one person, so big. He is homophobic, he is xenophobic, he is misogynistic, he is sexist. He is tremendous and you realize that he is desperate“.

Later she revealed that they called her from the same channel where Butters works: “That response was to the call I received from someone at PBO asking me to go work there when I announced I was leaving and I told him: 'Hey, thank you, but I prefer to work in a chifa'”, said.

Why was Juliana Oxenford removed from ATV?

The exact reasons for the driver's departure are unknown; However, his statements suggested that Magaly Medina was involved. As is known, and as the 'Urraca' pointed out, both generated an enmity due to different political ideals. However, the presenter of 'Magaly TV, la firma' mentioned that she did not have enough power to determine Oxenford's expulsion.