

12/25/2024



Updated at 8:59 p.m.





The name of Ez Abde is once again in the news at Real Betis. The Moroccan winger has earned a place in Manuel Pellegrini’s plans given his improved version at the start of this season. Right now, he is one of the green and white first team’s most vertical players and with the most possibilities of facing rival players, as he is demonstrating both in LaLiga and in the Conference League, mainly.

The fact is that Abde’s overflow capacity is accentuating and that is why he stands out in a classification that he has developed @LaLigaEnDirecto with the footballers who make the most good dribbles in LaLiga 2024-25. The international with Morocco is in the top five of the players who make the most good dribbles in the first 18 days of this league championship.

The Betic winger accumulates 38, the same as Kyllian Mbappé, and both are surpassed by Vinicius (39), Lukebakio (46) and Lamine Yamal leads with 51.

The improvement in Abde’s performance was accentuated between the months of October and November, dropping somewhat substantially in the last month of December before the current break in the competition for Christmas. He has the ability to overwhelm and leave the opposing sides and reach the baseline, but he is once again making the mistake of choosing the wrong way to finish the play, whether with a shot or a pass to a teammate. He must continue to improve on that.