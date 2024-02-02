The Colombian novel 'Rigo' continues to attract more followers throughout Latin America and, above all, in Colombia due to the inspiring life story of the coffee cyclist Rigoberto Urán, winner of the silver medal at the 2012 London Olympics. In the episode 53, which is about to be released, the athlete does not get his girlfriend's forgiveness Michelle Durango, who discovered him with Adriana in his room. For that reason, the young woman will make a radical decision and leave Colombia to ease her heart. Will the relationship between the protagonists end?

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 53 of 'Rigo'

When does chapter 53 of 'Rigo' come out?

The premiere of episode number 53 of the acclaimed soap opera 'Rigo' is scheduled for today, Friday, February 2, 2024. This production of RCNwhich tells the life of the cyclist Rigoberto Urán, made its return to screens on Monday, January 29 after a break of just over a month.

During this interval, RCN made sure to keep its audience hooked, rebroadcasting the soap opera from its initial episode. The purpose was to ensure that viewers had the opportunity to watch the series in its entirety and kept up to date with the plot without excuses.

What time does episode 53 of 'Rigo' premiere?

Chapter 53 of 'Rigo', under the direction of Juan Carlos Mazo and Catalina Hernández, will be broadcast at 8:00 pm in Colombia, maintaining its usual schedule prior to the vacation period. From its first episode, this soap opera captured the hearts of the audience and positioned itself as one of the most popular and loved programs in Colombia.

Where to watch 'Rigo' ONLINE and FREE?

For those interested in following the latest chapters of 'Rigo', they can do so exclusively through the RCN signal. For those who do not have access to this channel, the series is available online for free at the official RCN website. This service not only offers the latest episode, but also previous episodes, giving viewers all the facilities to follow this captivating story.

Additionally, the novel is available in Prime Video, where you can find all the episodes of the current season. It is relevant to mention that this streaming service requires a subscription to access 'Rigo' content.

Will the love story between 'Rigo' and Michelle come to an end? Photo: RCN

What is 'Rigo' about?

“The novel 'Rigo' introduces us to the life of Rigoberto Urán, a cyclist destined to leave an indelible mark on the sport and become an idol. Although his career is today associated with success and perseverance, the challenges and obstacles he faced on his path to the top had not been explored until now,” describes the synopsis in FilmAffinity about this successful Colombian production.

What is the cast of 'Rigo'?

Juan Pablo Urrego as Rigoberto 'Rigo' Urán

Ana María Estupiñán as Michelle Durango

Robinson Díaz as Don Rigoberto de Jesús Urán

Sandra Reyes as Aracely Urán

Julián Arango as Evaristo Rendón

Ramiro Meneses as Lucho Urán

Andrea Guzmán as Girlesa Gómez

Yesenia Valencia as Silvia de Durango

Emmanuel Restrepo as Carmelo Rendón

Ella Becerra as Berenice Urán

Mauricio Mejía as Pedro Durango

Elizabeth Chavarriaga as Sofía Durango.

