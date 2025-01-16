The leader of Vox, Santiago Abascal, traveled to Washington yesterday with an agenda full of appointments before attending the inauguration of Donald Trump as president of the United States on Monday at the Capitol. His objective is clear, to become the reference politician in Spain for the North American Administration. Not in vain has it been the only Spanish politician who has been invited to the ceremonybeyond the Spanish ambassador to the United States, Ángeles Moreno.

The Vox ties with Trump They go back several years now. That slow and steady work, carried out for the most part by the Dissent Foundationhas been rewarded with the inclusion of Abascal among the small group of personalities invited to the inauguration of the president of the United States. These are Trump supporters around the world, like the prime ministers of Italy or Hungary, Giorgia Meloni and Viktor Orbánor even the Chinese president, Xi Jinpingwho however declined the invitation.

Today the president of Vox, in his role as leader of the European group Patriotswill take the opportunity to meet with two organizations very similar to the next president. It is about the Heritage Foundationone of the most influential conservative think tanks in the world, and the Hudson Institutededicated to the study of security and organized crime mafias around the world.

You will also have another appointment at Center for a Free and Safe Societywhere he will meet with international leaders such as the president of the Dominican Republic, Luis Abinader; or that of Paraguay, Santiago Pena; and it is expected that the Argentine can also attend Javier Milei.









This network of international contacts will continue tomorrow when Abascal participates in the Hispanic gala dinner prior to the inauguration of Donald Trump, to which numerous heads of state are once again expected to attend.

In recent years, Vox has dedicated an important part of its political work at the international levelstriving to find ties with groups from all over Europe and also America. This means that Abascal has a good personal relationship with leaders such as Orbán, Meloni or Milei and that Vox has sometimes managed to act as a link between the amalgamation of conservative and European nationalist parties.