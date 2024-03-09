Rigoberto Uran He retired this Saturday from the Paris Nicealthough he has already handed over 'his weapons' to continue in the fight for the general classification, in which he reached the top 10.

The team ridero Education Easy Post es figure in the platoon, especially when once the Colombia Tour On February 11, he announced that 2024 will be the last season of his sports career.

He gave himself away

And he already has job offers. There is even the possibility that Urán dedicates himself to commentating on cycling for a television network and, of course, remains fully dedicated to his business, but he wants to continue in cycling.

Nothing is defined, the only certain thing is that this will be his final season, a decision he made after speaking with his family, as he wanted to continue at least one more year.

Last Thursday, the runner from Antioquia revealed an aspect that he could dedicate himself to when he sets foot on land at the end of the year.

Urán, on his social networks, uploaded a video in which he is in the team car and chatting on the radio and with his teammates.

'Rigo', to the sound of J Balvin's music, said: “What is rumored over there? Everything is under control here, triple s.” In the description of the video, the Antioquia rider asked his followers: “Do you see it or you don't see it.”

Will you dedicate yourself to technical direction? Everything to be seen.