Although Spain is an eminence in handball, his ability to produce talent and the most competitive teams inexhaustible, in this World Cup 2025 The team was looked at with a magnifying glass for having suffered the greatest generational change in decades. And the first exam, before Chiliended with a notable high (31-22). Old guard (the Dujshebaev brothers, Garciandia) and new blood (Dani Fernández, Carlos Álvarez) came together perfectly after an irregular start to end up sweeping the South Americans, who in their few moments of lucidity came face to face with a Sergey Hernandez fantastic (17 stops). This Saturday, before Japan (6:00 p.m., TDP), second test for the new Spain.

It only took a minute for the national team to open its scoring account in the World Cup, the work of Casado, a strong shot from the front of the Almeria native who, at 28 years old, is already one of the veterans in this renewed team. It is sensed that the new puzzle of Jordi Ribera He will need time to adapt, he will go from less to more, which is why his presentation against Chile was irregular, with a competent attack although with many concessions when it came to protecting his goal. Esteban Salinasa handball myth in the South American country, gave no options to Sergey Hernández, the extreme author of three almost consecutive goals. The Chileans flowed like silk, while Spain got stuck helplessly (6-9).

Garciandia was fantastic, impossible to stop the Basque giant when he faced the goal of Felipe FuentesThe goalkeeper was very unfortunate although he stopped him two seven meters away. Dani Fernandez. Once the initial nerves were overcome, the team began to add coal to the boiler and it was Fernández himself, on the counterattack, the brilliant Catalan winger, who gave the first advantage of the duel (12-11). The young people generated some doubts before the event, but with great self-confidence, they were the cause of the comeback, authors of the best minutes of the team after a cold start. Dani Dujshebaev He landed in Oslo and two cruise missiles of his own made the Chileans retreat. At half-time, and thanks to Hernández’s improvement between the sticks, Spain already led by four (17-13).

After the restart, both teams engaged in hand-to-hand combat, very tough defenses that prevented offensive talent from flourishing. Only Alex Dujshebaevhis shots impeccable, seemed to feel comfortable in such a brawl, the side determined that the South Americans find a path to success. They exceeded their defenses and the team took great advantage of the maximum penalties executed by Fernández who, now, always imposed himself on the rival goalkeepers. The horizon was increasingly hopeful for Spain, united, brave in the open field and turned into a bolt at the halfway point of the second half (24-17).









Sergey continued with his recital under sticks, plastic and determined with his stops, while his companions threatened to turn his battery of attacks into a recital. Ferran Sole He did a lot of damage from the winger position and, when the Catalan was surrounded, he appeared Jan Gurri to bombard from the front. Chile added some good quarters, but the situation was more than controlled until the final whistle.