The actress didn’t make it: she was the protagonist of an extreme gesture

Shock in the American entertainment world: she committed suicide Sarah Beckerthe former beloved face of the famous MTV reality show “The Real World”.

Sarah Becker, former American TV personality, commits suicide

The news of the 52-year-old’s sudden disappearance was confirmed by the woman’s family and released to the website TMZThe beloved former television personality of the 90s, according to the latest reconstructions, took her own life at her home in the state of Illinois, where she had recently moved from California.

A transfer closely linked to the woman’s need to take care of her sick mother and sister. In recent months, according to the family, Sarah was also struggling with depressive and mental health problems. All this, then, is further aggravated by the consequences of a skateboard accident of which the woman had recently been a victim.

Sarah Becker’s TV Successes

Sarah’s career began with her first steps at the Wildstorm Comicsan American comic book store in La Jolla, California. Later, in 1996, he took part in the hit reality show “Real World”. Show to which Sarah Becker had introduced herself as “a nineteen year old trapped in the body of a twenty-five year old”.

It was an intense and memorable period linked to the woman’s participation in the American reality show. A period lived in parallel with her business of delivering supplies for restaurants, a trip to the Bahamas and the subsequent introduction into the house of a puppy named Leroy.

The touching memory of colleagues

Unanimous and heartfelt the feeling of condolence expressed by former castmates and shared on their social media.

Among these, those of Flora Alexeiunanother famous face of the reality show who on his page Instagram expressed all the infinite sadness she felt at the news of the premature death of her former roommate. A person, remembered by her, as “Kind”, “unselfish” And “available”.

The actress too Cynthia Roberts wanted to pay tribute to Sarah Becker through a message of condolence published on his Instagram profile:

“RIP roomy. I pray you find happiness on the other side.”