Santiago Abascal warned the Popular Party this Friday that the pact in the Valencian Community is an example of what Vox wants “for all of Spain.” In addition, he repeated that if the popular want to reach an agreement they will have to negotiate and assume part of their postulates depending on the strength obtained by each party at the polls, “in a coalition government or the construction of an alternative.”

In this sense, the regional PP has defended that the situation in the Community is different because in the elections they added more than the entire left and were two seats short of the absolute majority. On the other hand, in the Valencian Community, the Popular Party fell to 10 deputies and got less than the sum of PSOE and Compromís.

Related News



“Whoever wants an agreement with us will have to sit down, respect the voters and depending on the strength that the voters have given us, assume a part of our postulates in a coalition government or the construction of an alternative,” Abascal insisted in full negotiations for the formation of regional and municipal governments, including those in the Region of Murcia.

As he maintained, Vox offers “the same position” and “the construction of an alternative” throughout Spain, but considers that the PP is the one that has different discourses depending on the territory. This, in his opinion, is what has made a quick agreement possible in the Valencian Community but not in the Region of Murcia or Extremadura.

In fact, the party leader maintained that the content that Vox requests is “very specific” and the same everywhere: “Reduction of political spending, fight against illegal immigration and human trafficking mafias, fight against ideology in classrooms, guarantee freedom of language choice, a water policy through the necessary transfers and defense of the countryside and industry against globalist impositions of the 2030 Agenda».

No contact with Feijóo



With this premise, he has refused to “do Nostradamus” and foresee what can happen. “I feel incapacitated because the Popular Party is very different depending on the territory,” he said, adding that the negotiations are led by regional leaders and he does not maintain contact with the president of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo.

In the specific case of the Balearic Islands, he made it clear that Vox is not going to participate in or endorse any government that does not guarantee “the freedom of choice for parents to educate their children with Spanish as the vehicular language.” And from there, “it will be others who have to assess if they change their position.”