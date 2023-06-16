Yuke’s developers and publisher THQ Nordic have released a new gameplay trailers Of AEW: Fight Forever which features a great wrestling classic, i.e. i Ladder Matches.

After the video dedicated to tag team matches, today’s video features two of the wrestlers from AEW: Fight Forever, Darby Allin and the “Spanish God” Sammy Guevarashowcasing some of their ladder matches with a mix of gameplay sequences and live footage.

For the uninitiated, a Ladder Match is a type of match in which an object, usually the champion’s belt up for grabs, is hung above the ring and the contenders must grab it before the others using a stairswhich becomes the key element of the match, with wrestlers who can use it to strike opponents or as a springboard for acrobatic attacks.

AEW: Fight Forever will be available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC next June 29, 2023.

The game mixes arcade wrestling mechanics with the style of finishing moves of the superstars of All Elite Wrestling and at launch will include a large cast of fighters from old stars to new stars, numerous modes, including Career, options for character customization and beyond 40 weapons, to use at your discretion if you don’t like to play fair. There will also be mini-games and daily and weekly challenges with various cosmetic rewards up for grabs.