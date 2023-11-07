Vox tries to be both an institutional party and an anti-system party. Santiago Abascal boasts that Vox is present in five regional governments and more than a hundred city councils, but he does not give up heating up the street with inflammatory statements, while attributing to the acting Government “the total breakdown of coexistence and social peace in Spain ”, as he did this Monday morning.

On Monday afternoon, the ultra party called a dozen rallies in front of the PSOE headquarters in the main provincial capitals, but it did not do so directly, but through Revuelta, a youth association linked to Vox and created a little over a month ago. . At the head of the demonstration, on Ferraz Street in Madrid, was their banner – with the motto “let’s stop the betrayal” – and their maroon flags were flying, since one of the most careful aspects of the newborn organization is the design. What was nowhere to be found was orderly service. This Tuesday, Abascal avoided confronting the police commanders over the charges carried out next to the PSOE headquarters in Madrid, attributing operational decisions to the political command, and has asked the police officers “not to obey illegal orders”, something that can already be done. do any official, provided that the illegality of the order is evident and manifest.

Vox ignored the security of a concentration that was not formally its own and its youth front was not responsible for guaranteeing the peaceful development of an event in which there were numerous elderly people and children and where the crowd – according to the Government Delegation – attended 3,800 people were crowded into the narrow space delimited by the width of the street without the possibility of moving forward. The result was that anti-system formations, such as the neo-Nazi group Hogar Social, Desokupa or the different branches of Falange, took the initiative.

On one side of the header, several protesters, raising a Spanish flag with the imperial eagle, shouted “Homeland, Justice, Revolution!” or “The liberal Monarchy is going to end.” These slogans were not dissonant either in a demonstration in which elegantly dressed families were seen shouting “Pedro Sánchez, son of a bitch!”, as if they were excited fans of a team from which the referee had stolen a penalty. And in which the police were provoked with racist slogans such as “there are no cojones with the Moors!”

The vice president of Castilla y León, Juan García Gallardo, at the rally in front of the PSOE headquarters in Ferraz. Jaime Villanueva

The vice president of Castilla y León, Juan García Gallardo, shared a banner for a while with the young people of Revuelta, while their national leader, Santiago Abascal, approached the rear of the march, where he was hailed with cries of “president! president!” and took photos with his admirers.

Both had already left when some protesters lit flares and tried to tear down the fences that separated them from the federal headquarters of the PSOE, closed tightly a few dozen meters away. The first time, the agents, without riot gear, withstood the pressure by holding the fences with their arms. The second, they hit the first row of protesters with their batons, who threw glass bottles at the area where the police vans and journalists were. Next, already equipped with riot gear, they released tear gas, which made the area unbreathable and forced the crowd to disperse.

From that moment on, the police began to clear Ferraz Street with smoke canisters and gunshots, while protesters overturned garbage cans and threw objects. The balance was three detainees and a dozen treated for the effects of tear gas in the SUMMA 112 ambulances that traveled to the area.

A detainee in the demonstration against the amnesty in front of the PSOE headquarters in Madrid. Jaime Villanueva

Police report

The police report states that during the concentration the presence of about 200 individuals “with their faces covered and ultra aesthetics” was detected, according to sources familiar with the document. Those responsible for the operation blame this group for being the cause of the altercations that forced the members of the Police Intervention Unit (UIP) to use harmless smoke canisters (which is why the police officers were not wearing masks at first) and, later, tear gas; by provoking the police by throwing objects and trying to overcome the police barrier. The agents took a shovel, three wooden sticks, an iron bar and three extendable bars from the violent protesters.

The report details that around 8:00 p.m. the agents detected, among the peaceful protesters, the appearance of masked individuals who were progressing towards the head of the concentration, near the fence arranged to prevent them from reaching the socialist headquarters. This led those responsible for the operation to increase the number of agents next to the containment line. Just half an hour later, one of these individuals jumped the fence and attacked a police officer, for which he was arrested.

Always according to the police report, at 9:00 p.m. this Monday, when some of the protesters began to leave the place, it was detected that the number of people with their faces covered and ultra aesthetics had increased and that they had begun to distribute themselves along the first row, after which they began to cut the ties that join the fences to be able to overcome them. It is at that moment when glass bottles and other objects were thrown at the agents and they released harmless smoke (not tear gas) “as a warning of the imminent intervention,” the report states.

Shortly after, the riot police launched a first charge that they considered “proportionate”, after which the demonstration was reduced to two hundred ultra-aesthetic people. “Given the crossing of containers and other elements in the surrounding streets and the throwing of objects at the agents, “fumicide” is launched again [humo] harmless” and, shortly after, tear gas, police sources add. At that time two other people were arrested.

Attacks on Marlaska

Through social networks, Abascal described the acting Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, as Sánchez’s “vile bully,” and accused him of having beaten and dispersed “thousands of good Spaniards,” while García-Gallardo He denounced the police action. “Tear gas without prior aggression and beatings of defenseless kids. What happened today in Ferraz has been barbaric,” wrote the Castilian-Leonese vice president on the X network (formerly Twitter).

However, Vox leaders were already expecting the protests to end in incidents. That is why Abascal went ahead in the morning to blame what could happen on “the professional troublemakers that the Socialist Party and the acting Government are sure to send to the demonstrations that the Spaniards are carrying out in a calm and forceful manner in front of the headquarters of the Socialist Party”. There was no need, however, for there to be any provocateur. Revuelta, the organizing association, launched a premonitory tweet early in the afternoon with the phrase “the calm that precedes the storm”, accompanied by a drawing of a fire. Previously, he had reposted a Vox advisor in the European Parliament, Arturo Villa, who mocked that the PSOE in the Madrid neighborhood of Hortaleza complained that their façade had been sprayed with blue paint. “The amnesty breaks the board, it changes the rules of the game,” he wrote threateningly.

Demonstration against the amnesty in front of the PSC headquarters on Pallars Street in Barcelona. massimiliano minocri

This Tuesday, Police Justice (Jupol, the majority union in the National Police) has called for “the immediate dismissal or resignation of the Government delegate in Madrid” for giving the order to charge against the protesters on Ferraz Street. Jupol, which calls the actions of the riot police “proportional to the attacks that the agents were receiving, using authorized materials and a proportionate use of force,” considers, however, that the order to charge was taken with excessive “speed.” and forcefulness” on the part of the police leadership. “A way of proceeding that if it had been applied, for example, in the Barcelona riots of 2019 [tras la sentencia del Supremo que condenó a los líderes del procés] “They could have avoided hundreds of injured police officers and that three UIP agents were now not retired due to the injuries suffered,” the text adds. A police officer elected on the Jupol lists in the last union elections is now a parliamentary advisor to Vox.

Revuelta has announced that she will continue to demonstrate in front of the PSOE headquarters, while the head of Vox organization in Barcelona and provincial deputy Jordi de la Fuente, has written: “We do not want 15M from the right. “We want a Second of May.” De la Fuente was the top leader of the neo-Nazi Social Republican Movement (MSR) party.

Institutional breakdown

Abascal recovered his institutional clothing this Tuesday and appeared before the media flanked by the four vice presidents of his party in regional governments (Castilla y León, Valencian Community, Aragón and Murcia). The ultra leader has tried to distance himself from the episodes of violence that occurred on Monday around the PSOE headquarters. After reiterating his support for “all the mobilizations of peaceful resistance to Sánchez’s coup,” he added: “If it is not peaceful, it is not ours.” Although he has assured that he will participate in all the demonstrations that his agenda allows, he has not clarified whether this would allow him to attend the one called for this Tuesday afternoon.

Concentration next to the headquarters of the Andalusian PSOE in Seville against the investiture pacts. PACO PUENTES

Abascal has announced the presentation of a complaint against the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, and the Government delegate in Madrid, Francisco Martín. He has also called for the resignation of the latter, relying on statements from the unions Jupol and the Federal Police Union (UPF). Abascal has avoided confronting police commanders, attributing operational decisions to political command, and has asked police officers to “not obey illegal orders,” something that any official can do, as long as the illegality of the order is evident and manifest. .

To avoid confrontations with the police, he has announced that Vox will ask that all the regional governments of which it is a part call for “institutional demonstrations” against the PSOE pact with the independentists. And he has added that, if Sánchez is sworn in as president, he will propose “ending the institutional collaboration” with his Executive; although only when it does not harm citizens, that is, in acts of a protocol nature.

Giving one of both lime and sand, he has assured that he has “no fear of assuming the responsibilities derived from supporting all the mobilizations. In the face of a coup d’état, we are not going to be squeamish,” he concluded.

