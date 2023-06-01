This came during a meeting that brought together Thani Al-Zeyoudi with Neil Gray, Secretary-General of the Scottish Council of Ministers for Welfare Economy, Fair Work and Energy, in order to find out the latest developments in joint projects between the two sides, and to discuss ways to consolidate cooperation in areas of mutual interest, especially in the food and energy industries. Clean and advanced technology.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the opportunities offered by the Next Generation of Foreign Direct Investments initiative for Scottish companies specialized in the robotics industry, and other areas of the future economy based on knowledge and innovation.

They discussed the latest developments in the UAE’s preparations to host the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 28) next November.

Al-Zeyoudi’s meeting with the Secretary-General of the Scottish Cabinet for Welfare Economy, Fair Work and Energy, who took office last March, is part of a series of meetings and visits that His Excellency made during the last period with ministers and senior officials in Scotland, where Al-Zeyoudi met last February via video technology with Evan Mackie, Minister of Business, Trade, Tourism and Projects in the Scottish Government. Last December, he also headed an Emirati delegation on an official visit to Scotland, which included a number of business and investment leaders to discuss renewable energy projects and other potential areas of cooperation, such as advanced technology and science. During the visit, he met with a number of Scotland’s ministers, senior officials and business leaders.

During this visit, the two sides agreed to form a joint working group to follow up on the implementation of the agreed-upon initiatives and items.

Since then, a joint working group has started constructive consultations with stakeholders from both sides in areas of common interest such as clean and renewable energy, advanced technology and robotics, food security, industrial projects, and support for start-up incubators under the umbrella of the “next generation of foreign direct investment” initiative. Implemented by the UAE, allowing Scottish companies to benefit from it.

Thani Al-Zeyoudi said that the Emirati-Scottish cooperation and partnership relations enjoy promising prospects for growth, thanks to the mutual keenness of both sides to enhance common denominators in a way that contributes to pushing investment and trade cooperation to new levels, referring to joint cooperation between the two sides in important projects in Scotland through the Masdar Energy Company. renewable energy, such as the Haywind offshore wind farm.

It is noteworthy that Scotland acquired 9% of the total exports of the United Kingdom to the UAE, as well as 5% of the total imports of the United Kingdom from the UAE during the year 2022, with a value of approximately $900 million of the total merchandise trade of the United Kingdom with the UAE amounting to about 3.2 billion dirhams.

The value of UAE imports from the Scottish markets amounted to about 2.3 billion dirhams ($625 million), while UAE exports to Scotland recorded 920 million dirhams ($250 million) in 2022, bringing the total value of non-oil foreign trade between the UAE and Scotland to more than 3.2 billion. dirhams in 2022, with a growth rate of nearly 70% compared to 2021.