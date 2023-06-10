Saturday, June 10, 2023, 12:24 p.m.



Emotional moment this Friday at the India Martínez concert at Las Noches on the Malecón in Murcia. The attendees not only enjoyed the music of the Cordovan artist. While she was presenting her ninth studio album, ‘Our world’, the artist unexpectedly stopped her performance for two young people to go on stage.

It did not take long for those present to become aware of the reason for the invitation. While India Martínez encouraged her public, one of the girls knelt on her left knee to ask her girlfriend to marry her, and she said “I do” and unleashed the joy of the spectators. The Cordovan singer celebrated the occasion by interpreting ‘5 sentíos’: “I fell in love / I fell in love with the five senses”.

Later, followed the concert in which India Martínez presented her new album in Murcia, her most personal and stark work. The ten songs that make it up range from pop to flamenco, going through reggaeton or bachata.