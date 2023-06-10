Saturday, June 10, 2023
The rains | Water levels are lower than usual – shorelines are receding

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 10, 2023
in World Europe
0
During the weekend and next week, the rains will remain low throughout the country, so the water levels will continue to fall.

Especially In southern and southwestern Finland, the water levels are lower than usual due to the muddy weather, according to the website vesi.fi. The situation has also been affected by the spring with little rain.

Water levels in Lapland have already dropped below average. The driest is now in Varsinais-Suomi. In the lakes of Eastern Finland, the water levels are still above the average level of the time in some places, but they are approaching the average of the time.

During the weekend and next week, the rains will remain low throughout the country, so the water levels will continue to fall.

