Agents of the Special Groups of Underwater Activities (GEAS) of the Civil Guard have rescued the lifeless body of a young man who hours before had robbed a tobacconist in the small town of San Martín d Pusa (Toledo), with just 700 inhabitants, along four other young people, all of them between the ages of 15 and 19 and with extensive police records.

After committing the robbery, they fled in a stolen car but were pursued by a Civil Guard vehicle. The chase lasted about 25 kilometers and ended in the municipality of El Carpio de Tajo (Toledo) where the robbers decided to continue fleeing on foot through the countryside. It was then that they decided to throw themselves into the Castrejón reservoir, dependent on the Tagus Hydrographic Confederation, a swamp frequented by fans of sport fishing to catch carp, barbel and catfish and which hosts national fishing championships.

agents to the rescue



Four of the youngsters managed to reach the shore by swimming and were detained by the Civil Guard, but the fifth did not have the same luck: he sank and three agents jumped in to help him but could not get him afloat due to the depth and turbidity of the waves. waters. In order to rescue him, a search operation was activated made up of a medicalized helicopter, an ambulance, a crew of firefighters and GEAS agents from Badajoz who were finally only able to recover his body and transfer it to the Institute of Legal Medicine of Toledo to practice it. the autopsy.

According to the Civil Guard, two of the young people arrested had a search warrant for their readmission to a juvenile center. Three of them have remained in the custody of the Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office and the fourth has been made available to the Examining Court number 1 of Torrijos (Toledo).