Dubai (Union)

Burj Khalifa recently announced a new “world of color” display using light and laser technology, where the tallest building in the world and the area around it will be illuminated with striking colors that change in a harmonious pattern.

Residents and visitors of the UAE can enjoy watching this dazzling new show every day from Wednesday to Friday at 7:45 and 9:45 pm, as well as every Saturday and Sunday at 7:45, 8:15 and 9:45 pm.

The new light and laser show in Burj Khalifa is characterized by the same levels of splendor, vitality and beauty that Emaar shows on New Year’s Eve 2022, which astounded the visitors who were at the event, as well as the followers who watched the show through various means all over the world.