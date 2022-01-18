Home page politics

divide

London’s Mayor aims to reduce car traffic by 2030 © Arne Dedert / dpa

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, wants to reduce the number of kilometers driven by car in the British capital by more than a quarter by 2030.

London – This is part of a plan with which the Labor politician wants to make the city carbon neutral by 2030. On Tuesday, Khan called on the British government to provide financial support to London – especially when it comes to the transport turnaround. The city cannot handle the huge task alone. Londoners are to be involved in a consultation process on the measures.

An average daily car commuter spends more than 150 hours a year stuck in traffic, that’s more than six days, Khan said. An expansion of cycle paths should make more car journeys superfluous. In addition, the low-emission zones, in which certain vehicles are not allowed to drive or for which fees are charged, are to be expanded. An analysis commissioned by the city calculates everything that is necessary to achieve the climate target. The insulation of houses, which are often poorly insulated in Great Britain, also plays a major role.

As the newly elected leader of the C40 initiative, in which international cities want to work together to fight the climate crisis, Khan described mayors as “doers” while blaming national governments for delay. The social democratic politician has been fighting to improve air quality in London for years. He also sees this as a question of social justice. The poorest Londoners live in the areas with the worst air quality, Khan said – and they are the least likely to own a car. (dpa)