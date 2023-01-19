The Municipality of Abu Dhabi City organized a virtual awareness workshop, targeting non-Arabic speaking workers in the building and construction sector, to enhance the awareness of the owners and employees of contracting companies and consulting offices of the requirements of the environment, occupational health and safety in construction sites.

The workshop aimed to educate non-Arabic speaking workers in the sector of the need to adhere to the requirements and requirements of the environment, occupational health and safety in construction and construction sites, and the need to provide a safe work environment that preserves the lives and safety of workers and those present at the sites.

The workshop dealt with defining the administrative structure of the general framework of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi’s system for occupational safety and health, the roles and responsibilities of Abu Dhabi City Municipality in this field, as well as defining the roles and duties of building and construction companies in providing a safe and healthy environment for workers on sites, and defining the electronic performance system of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi’s system for occupational safety and health. .

The methods of reporting accidents and uploading the mandatory forms in the electronic program were also introduced, in accordance with the requirements of occupational health and safety in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. At the end of the workshop, room was made available for the questions and inquiries of the participants to be answered by the speakers in the workshop.