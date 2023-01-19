PreviousDirectChronicle

The leader of the League and champion of the Super Cup, eliminated for a long time from the Champions League, also reached the quarterfinals of the Cup without having to break a sweat after a pleasant excursion to Ceuta. The bottom team in Group I of the Primera RFEF was a grateful spectator of the visit of a very serious Barça team and already chastened by their hard-fought previous classification against Intercity. Barcelona’s winning inertia also reached those who watched from the bench the 3-1 against Real Madrid in Saudi Arabia. Raphinha and Ansu Fati stood out in the easy win for the Catalans against an erratic and frightened Ceuta.

Mejías, D. Alfonso, Alain García, R. Lafarge, Juan Gutierrez, Adri Cuevas (Pablo, min. 57), Antoñito, Jota, Alberto Reina, Aisar and Rodri (S. Casais, min. 77) 5 Iñaki Peña, Marcos Alonso (A. Christensen, min. 73), Héctor Bellerín, Eric Garcia, Alba, Pablo Torre (Gavi, min. 45), Sergi Roberto (Busquets, min. 73), Kessié Franck, Lewandowski, Raphinha and Ferrán Torres (Ansu Fati, min. 60) goals 0-1 min. 40: Raphinha. 0-2 min. 50: Lewandowski. 0-3 min. 69: Ansu Fati. 0-4 min. 76: Kessie Franck. 0-5 min. 89: Lewandowski. Referee Juan Martinez Munuera Yellow cards Antonio (min. 39)

Xavi squared the more or less expected lineup if one takes into account that Lewandowski and Ferran Torres are sanctioned for the League. The Pole was the only Super Cup champion that he formed with the substitutes while the Valencian played for Ansu Fati, who is supposed to start against Getafe, even more so after the departure of Memphis Depay to Atlético de Madrid. No one was going to be demanding with the collective game but they would pay attention to personal matters as long as Barcelona’s pass was not in danger. In any case, it was difficult for the Barça team to enter the game, excessively pusillanimous, the defenses complaining with the intensity of the Ceuta forwards, until it was 0-1.

The 0-1, decisive

The pressure from the opponent, the size of the field, the wind and even the pressure of the ball seemed to bother Barça from the outset, guided by Sergi Roberto, arranged as a midfielder in the absence of Busquets and De Jong. Although they attacked little or not at all, Juan José Romero’s players contained the Catalans without much effort in front of the expectation of the 6,500 fans present at the Alfonso Murube. Ceuta closed relatively well, they did not concede interior spaces, they were always aggressive with the ball, very physically strong and focused on their pitch so as not to make mistakes that would penalize them against Barcelona.

After half an hour, not a single occasion had been counted except for a shot by Raphinha and a corner headed in by Rodri. The Brazilian striker seemed the only one willing to resolve the match on his own behalf and was the one who opened the scoring when the public had fun with the wave so as not to get bored due to the lack of football after the warm-up was enlivened with a song by Shakira . Raphinha took Kessié’s leather on the edge of the area and crossed a threaded shot with her left foot to which Mejías did not know how to respond in time. The Madrid exporter was less applied in defending his right post than his 10 teammates in protecting his frame until 0-1.

Nor was the goalkeeper lucky at 0-2 after Kessié squeezed Robin as the ball came out from the Ceuta area and intercepted his pass to assist Lewandowski. The ball slipped through Mejías’s legs. The goal from the Pole, who has already scored in the different competitions in which he has participated and has 22 goals in 23 games, settled the contest against the disappointment of Ceuta.

The changes underlined the superiority of the Catalans: Gavi had replaced the injured Pablo Torre at half-time and Ansu Fati came on for the insubstantial Ferran Torres. Ansu barely took 10 minutes to score 0-3 after facing the left peak of the area, breaking the defender and finishing off Mejías’s goal. The ease and ease of setting up Ansu’s shot contrasted with the regrettable performance of Ferran, who had to put up with the jokes of some Alfonso Murube spectator when he was removed from the field by Xavi.

Ansu scored, as well as Kessié, who headed in a good cross from Raphinha, and finally Lewandowski repeated before the impotence of Ceuta, who won without resistance, surprised by the effectiveness and solvency of Barcelona. The Catalans did not forgive the failures of Romero’s squad and Xavi even had time to introduce Alarcón, a striker from the youth team who stands out for his good relationship with goal, just like Ansu.

The Spanish international striker was the most requested by the spectators at the Murube stadium. There were many Barcelona fans, who left especially happy with the result and the performance of players like Raphinha and Ansu Fati, who vindicated themselves at a time when there were few strikers available for Xavi in ​​La Liga. In favor of the scoreboard and without errors in Iñaki Peña’s area, Barcelona thrashed Ceuta after their liberating victory in the Super Cup final. The azulgranas no longer fill up only with the ball, but also with goals in the Cup.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook Y Twitter