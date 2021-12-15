INMA RUIZ Wednesday 15 December 2021, 19:57



A worker in a tanning factory of about 50 years of age died this Wednesday when he fell from a height of about four meters, according to sources from the 112 Emergency Coordination Center of the Region confirmed to LA TRUTH.

The event occurred at 3:15 p.m. at the Xiquena factory, located on the road from Lorca to Caravaca, and the health services could only certify the death of the worker after trying to resuscitate him without success. In addition to a Mobile Emergency Unit, members of the Civil Guard, National Police and Local Police attended the scene of the accident.