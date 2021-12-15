When I arrive Kingsman: The Secret Service hitting theaters in 2015 was a breath of fresh air. Back then spy movies had become quite serious thanks to the sagas of James bond Y Jason Bourne. However, the film starring Taron egerton Y Colin firth fun and ridiculousness returned to the genre.

Kingsman returned to give us ingenious inventions, a megalomaniac villain with intentions of world domination and a wickedly ridiculous plan. The film was both a tribute and a parody of the films of James bond from Roger moore. This caused her to have a great success that made her worthy of a sequel and a prequel that will hit theaters on December 22.

King’s Man, the prelude to organization

After being repeatedly delayed by the pandemic, King’s Man: The Origin is finally getting ready to hit theaters. This production shows us the beginnings of the organization that the protagonist of the first film joined. Of course, being in a different time, Eggsy Unwin does not have an apparition.

On this occasion we find a story that takes us to the beginnings and development of the First World War. In the center of the plot is the Duke Orlando from Oxford, interpreted by Ralph fiennes, and his son. After a personal tragedy, the father decides to protect his descendant at all costs from the dangers of the looming war.

This dramatic factor plays out throughout the film. The parent-child relationship together with the temporal setting make King’s man in the entry with more drama of this saga. Unfortunately, I found that combining both genres is not very good here.

The tapes of Kingsman yes they have had some dramatic moments, but they always focus more on giving us fun and creative action scenes. The origin He has quite a few surprises and very good fights, but he seems to have an identity crisis. He doesn’t know whether to be a historical drama or a ridiculous action movie.

Action scenes are still a delight, when there are

This same ‘identity crisis’ that I mentioned seems to me to be the biggest problem of King’s man. This is increased because the ‘dramatic scenes’ predominate. Unfortunately they feel more like tape lengthening tools and don’t have much of an impact, other than one that I found very unexpected.

When King’s man It goes back to the ridiculous tone and the action we saw in its previous installments is when it really shines. I consider Matthew Vaughn to be a director with very good ideas for combat scenes and he proves it very well here. They are both creative and frantic, and I couldn’t help but smile and get excited about them.

Unfortunately these are rare in a movie of more than two hours. Most of the time we follow family drama and international intrigue that feels inconsistent. Mainly because it is a prequel and we already know that the villains will fail due to the state of the world in the other installments.

Also, as an origin story it doesn’t work very well, as there are many unanswered questions. Yes we learn a little more about the organization Kingsman, but many questions remain in the air that surely will not be answered with future installments.

King’s Man is not the worst, but he does have his mistakes

I would be lying if I said that King’s man It’s a terrible movie, but I have to admit that it made me the weakest of the ones that have come out so far. I feel like it would have benefited from a shorter duration or a more careful combination of genres. He wanted to give us a historical drama, but exaggerating or making fun of figures and events that were very serious, which in the end causes quite a notorious shock.

Of course he has his things that are worth it, like the action scenes and the actor Rhys Ifans In the role of Rasputin. When this villain comes out, he really steals the show and gives us some of the funniest scenes in the movie. Besides that when it comes time to get serious, this version of the priest becomes quite imposing.

King’s Man: The Origin It is not the return that we expected to the saga and sometimes it feels boring. Although if you are a fan of this franchise, you may be entertained by all the nods and references to the adventures of Eggsy. Let’s hope that the recently announced third part returns to deliver the tone and the action that were left to us.

