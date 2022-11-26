Four people, including three children, were gassed in Nizhny Novgorod, said on Saturday, November 26, Deputy Governor of the Nizhny Novgorod Region David Melik-Guseinov.

“Information about the victims of carbon monoxide poisoning in the city of Nizhny Novgorod along Dargomyzhsky Street. Four people, including three children, were injured in the accident. — he wrote in his Telegram channel.

It is noted that a 34-year-old woman, two boys aged 5 and 12 and a three-year-old girl were poisoned, they were hospitalized. The condition of the victims is assessed as moderate.

The regional prosecutor’s office ordered an investigation into the incident. According to preliminary information, gas equipment was installed in the apartment of the victims.

As a result of the audit, the supervisory authority will assess compliance with the law by authorized services when servicing gas equipment. If there are grounds, the issue of taking prosecutorial response measures will be considered, the department added.

Earlier that day, it was reported that four people, including three children, were injured in a village in the Kabardino-Balkarian Republic due to carbon monoxide poisoning. All the poisoned were hospitalized.

In addition, on November 23, in the city of Oktyabrsky in Bashkiria, parents and three children were poisoned by carbon monoxide. Investigators found out that a gas column and a gas stove were installed in the family’s apartment, which were used by adults at the time of the poisoning. The next day, a criminal case was opened on the fact of gas poisoning.