Karhu Basket shined in the top game of Korisliiga Ostrobothnia.

Men’s The Korisliiga jumbo team Uudenkaupunki’s Korihait tormented the Helsinki Seagulls in their home game, but the Seagulls’ sixth consecutive win and the Korihaiten’s fifth consecutive loss were recorded in numbers 90–83.

Korihait led the first period and was still tied in the opening minutes of the fourth period. However, the Seagulls handled the final game and increased their lead to 12 points.

Jeffrey Carroll became the Seagulls’ power man with 17 points. Injured at the end Bojan Sarcevic did the same to Korihai.

Kauhajoki Karhu Basket won a handsome home victory when it clearly beat the Lapua Cobras 95–61 in the Ostrobothnia local match played as the league’s top match.

The top game did not become a thrilling match in front of a stand of more than 2,000 people. After the first minutes, Karhu Basket, who had already won their eighth consecutive victory, took the reins. It won the first quarter by ten points, and at the end of the second quarter the difference already increased to 27 points.

In the second half, the game evened out, but the tension disappeared when Kobrat couldn’t get the ball rolling.

“We lost to Kobri last time, so the charge was tough because of that. We focused on the right things now, and there were no losses and bad throws. That’s what the victory was built on,” said Karhu Basket’s coach Janne Koskimies.

Daniel Dolenc became Karhu Basket’s power man with 20 points. Denzel Livingston scored 17 points for Kobri.

To Tampere Pyrintö improved its position at the bottom of the standings when it took a 106–83 home win over Joensuu’s Kataja Basket.

Pyrintö already jumped out to an 18-point lead in the first quarter and kept its advantage throughout the game. Kataja got within a point in the third period, but Pyrintö justified their victory after spending the next six minutes 21–3.

Ike Smith gave Pyrinno 22 points. From juniper Lamonte Turner bagged 27 points.

BC Nokia picked up only its second home win of the season when it took a 103–101 overtime win over Salo Vilppaa.

Vilpas, who won their previous four games, did not lead Nokia once during the four periods. BC Nokia, on the other hand, broke the 16-point lead already in the first quarter.

Vilpas went into overtime with a wild throw, when by Quentin Good dashed as the buzzer sounded from half the court through the triple disc and into the basket.

BC Nokia was close to losing its victory in overtime as well, when Vilpas came back from seven points behind to level in the last minute and a half. After that, the winning points of the hosts were thrown away Perrion Callandret with free throws.

Malik Benlevi was BC Nokia’s most efficient with 27 points. Goodin threw Vilppaa a point more.

In Kotka an even Kymenlaakso local game was played, where KTP-Basket beat Kouvot for the second time this season, now with a score of 99–95.

In an even game, the difference never grew bigger than six points. The game was even in the last minute, until KTP emerged victorious with 35 points Brandon Slyn under. Only from Kouvois, who suffered their second away loss of the season Deshon Taylor scored 30 points.